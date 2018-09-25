Corbyn takes aim at “greed-is-good capitalism” as he promises radical change

Jeremy Corbyn is set to denounce “greed-is good capitalism” as he sets out plans for a radical reshaping of the UK economy, including a “green jobs revolution” to create 400,000 skilled posts. In his keynote speech to Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, Mr Corbyn will accuse “the political and corporate establishment” of propping up the financial system which caused misery to millions following the crash of 2008. And he will say that Labour is ready to deliver “the radical plan we need to rebuild and transform Britain”, telling delegates: “The old way of running things isn’t working anymore.” Corbyn will say Britain needs a Government “committed to investing in renewables, in jobs and in training” and will promise large-scale public and private investment in wind and solar power, as well as subsidies to make all homes energy efficient. Changes to planning guidance will aim to encourage private investment to double onshore wind power over 12 years, while offshore wind will be increased sevenfold and solar power threefold.

Jeremy Corbyn aims to double onshore windpower and increase offshore sevenfold Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Mr Corbyn’s speech comes at the end of a four-day conference which has been dominated by Brexit, but has seen the Labour leader and shadow chancellor John McDonnell set out a range of policies to reverse inequalities in wealth and economic power. These have ranged from workers in the boardroom to employee shareholding funds and new taxes on second homes. They sparked warnings from the CBI that Labour risks “cracking the foundations of this country’s prosperity”. But Mr Corbyn will say it is “essential” to change the system which has seen growing inequality, job insecurity and in-work poverty over the past decade. “Ten years ago this month, the whole edifice of greed-is-good, deregulated financial capitalism, lauded for a generation as the only way to run a modern economy, came crashing to earth, with devastating consequences,” he will say. ”But instead of making essential changes to a broken economic system, the political and corporate establishment strained every sinew to bail out and prop up the system that led to the crash in the first place. “People in this country know – they showed that in June last year – that the old way of running things isn’t working anymore. “That’s why Labour is offering a radical plan to rebuild and transform Britain.”

Mr Corbyn’s comments come on the fourth day of Labour’s conference in Liverpool Credit: Peter Byrne/PA