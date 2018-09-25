Corrupt banker’s sister spared jail for her part in laundering bribes

A single mother who helped her corrupt banker brother launder more than £2 million in bribes has been spared jail to look after her children – after falling pregnant again.

Tatjana Sanderson, 39, who is expecting her fourth child, let Channel Island accounts in her name be used to bank the money for Anglo-Russian sibling Andrey Ryjenko,

Last June Ryjenko, 45, was jailed for six years after he was convicted of taking backhanders while working for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Sanderson last month pleaded guilty to concealing, converting or transferring criminal property between September 2007 and March 2010, following a long-running bribery case which led to convictions in Britain and the United States.

The Old Bailey heard the laundered money has been seized and remains in bank accounts, having not been touched by Sanderson, who lives in her parents’ multimillion pound flat near Hyde Park.

Judge Nicholas Cooke QC told Sanderson she would have been jailed immediately had she benefited financially from her crime.

But he handed her a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, on Tuesday, after saying: “Corruption in the financial world and the world of banking is something upon which the criminal justice system needs to make war because it is such a devastating problem in many, many ways.

“It strikes at the fabric of society.