Couple attacked in front of children in own home

Police are hunting for three masked men who carried out a “despicable” attack on a couple in their home in front of two young children.

The attackers were dressed in white forensic type suits, with their faces covered with masks.

The men were armed with bladed weapons when they forced their way into the house in Paisley’s Ferguslie Park Avenue.

The man suffered serious head injuries and is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, with Police Scotland treating the attack on him as attempted murder.

The woman was also taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the incident at 7.50pm on Monday, but was released after treatment.