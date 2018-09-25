Dallas police officer who shot neighbour fired by department

A white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbour inside his own apartment has been fired. Police Chief U Renee Hall dismissed Officer Amber Guyger during a hearing on Monday, according to the Police Department. Guyger is charged with manslaughter in the September 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead, and she was fired because of her arrest, according to the department. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. She was arrested three days later and is currently out on bail. A statement from police said an internal investigation concluded that on September 9, Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force, “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter”.

Dallas police spokesman Sergeant Warren Mitchell later said that when an officer has been arrested for a crime, “adverse conduct” is often cited in the officer’s termination. Sgt Mitchell said that adverse conduct is “conduct which adversely affects the (morale) or efficiency of the Department or which has a tendency to adversely affect, lower, destroy public respect and confidence in the Department or officer.” One of the lawyers for Jean’s family, Lee Merritt, said Mr Jean was being buried Monday in St Lucia. The family’s lawyers, along with protesters, have been calling for Guyger to be fired since the shooting.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger Credit: Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Jail/AP