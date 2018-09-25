Streets turn into raging rivers as deadly flash floods hit Tunisia

At least five people were killed by flash floods which turned streets into raging rivers in northeastern Tunisia.

Authorities said four of the victims were two men aged 58 and 68, and two women aged 20 and 25 who were swept away by currents.

Severe floods were triggered by torrential rainfall that, according to a ministry spokesman, dumped almost two metres of rain on some areas, which is the equivalent of half the country’s annual precipitation.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited the town of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, on Sunday, a day after heavy rains hit the region.