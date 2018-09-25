Ex-UBS trader denied bail as he awaits deportation review

A convicted former UBS trader has been denied bail while he awaits a review of his deportation order.

Kweku Adoboli was jailed for seven years in 2012 for two counts of fraud that resulted in £1.4 billion losses, and had been due to be deported to Ghana earlier this month.

He was temporarily saved from being removed from the UK after applications by his lawyers for a judicial review and injunction against deportation were successful last week.

But he had an application for bail refused at a hearing at Hatton Cross Tribunal Centre on Tuesday, meaning he will remain in a detention centre while his case is reconsidered.