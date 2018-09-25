Extending Article 50 timetable may be essential, report warns

Extending the timetable for the UK’s European Union departure talks may be “unpalatable but essential”, experts have claimed in a new report which warns about the impact of “sleepwalking” into a no-deal Brexit. The Fraser of Allander Institute think tank, based at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, insisted that an orderly transition as the UK leaves the European Union is “vital”. As a result its director Professor Graeme Roy said extending the Article 50 negotiating period – something Prime Minister Theresa May has already ruled out – could be “essential”, even if it proves “unpalatable” to the UK Government. He spoke out as the think tank cautioned: “Sleepwalking into a ‘no-deal’ outcome cannot be viewed as an effective economic plan.”

The report also demanded: “Now is the time for effective and strong leadership from all our political leaders.” The pleas came in the organisation’s latest economic commentary, which noted the “Scottish economy has outpaced the UK for the last two quarters”. The report was published less than a week after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted extending the timetable for Brexit negotiations must remain on the table if the UK is to “avoid an economic cliff edge”. Prof Roy said: “Whether you agree or disagree with the decision to leave the EU – and irrespective of the nature of the final settlement – it is essential that we have an orderly transition. To enable firms to prepare and develop contingency plans it is vital that a deal is reached. Should this require more time to negotiate a workable solution, then so be it. “Extending the Article 50 negotiation period – but maintaining the same transition timescale to 2020 – may be unpalatable for some but could be essential to protect jobs and livelihoods.”

