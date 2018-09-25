Five things we learnt at Labour conference

Five things we learnt at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday September 25:

– Labour delegates are very keen on keeping open the possibility of a second in-or-out vote on EU membership.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer won a standing ovation when he declared that no-one was ruling out the option of Remain in a future public vote, and the motion to keep a referendum “on the table” was passed overwhelmingly.

But some activists fear a backlash from Labour-supporting Leave voters, with one group warning of a “haemorrhage” of votes in the Midlands and Wales.

– Some Labour activists are still motivated by hatred of Margaret Thatcher, almost 28 years after she left power.

Union leader Tosh McDonald said he loathed the Conservative PM so much he set his alarm clock an hour earlier so he could “hate her for an hour longer” each day.

The Aslef boss’s mention of Baroness Thatcher was enough to prompt booing among delegates.