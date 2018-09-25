Foreign Secretary demands rapid release of jailed charity worker

The Foreign Secretary has demanded rapid action leading to the release of a jailed charity worker in Tehran in his first face-to-face meeting with Iran’s foreign minister.

Jeremy Hunt put pressure on Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to ensure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a meeting in New York on Tuesday, where leaders are currently gathered for the United Nations General Assembly.

The British-Iranian mother was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime, a charge she vehemently denies.

“I again pressed for Nazanin’s swift release – she deserves to be back at home with her family,” Mr Hunt said in a statement.