Goat-antelope spotted after Paignton Zoo escape

A rare goat-antelope which escaped from a zoo has been spotted after being on the run for 24 hours.

The young female West Caucasian tur jumped a fence and fled into woods behind Paignton Zoo in Devon on Monday.

The zoo said that keepers had spotted the mountain-dwelling animal near the zoo and are hopeful it will return of its own accord.

“Keepers can see her, she’s on the edge of the wood and close to where she wants to be, which is back with the herd,” said zoo spokesman Phil Knowling.

“We’ve given her access and put down food and now the keepers are sitting back and watching.