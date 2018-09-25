Huge police response at Sheffield school after ‘altercation between students’

Large numbers of police were called to a secondary school in Sheffield after a disturbance among pupils escalated when scores of adults arrived outside. At least 15 police vehicles – including a dog team – a number of ambulances and a helicopter arrived at Fir Vale School following reports of an incident on the premises just before 1pm on Tuesday. People who gathered later in the afternoon said hundreds of people arrived at the gates of the school after hearing about fighting between students which started in the dining room.

There was a large police presence Credit: Dave Higgins/PA

They said people were trying to get over the fence and some were carrying weapons, including a baseball bat. Witnesses said the problems outside the school were rooted in longstanding tensions between Slovak Roma people and other communities in the Page Hall area. Many of the police vehicles left the school late on Tuesday afternoon but a high-visibility police presence remained on the streets of Page Hall. South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At around 12.55pm this afternoon, police were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane, following reports of an altercation between a group of students. “Officers were deployed and on arrival found that a large number of people had gathered at the gates. “The crowds have now dispersed and officers remain in the area, liaising with the school. No-one is believed to have been injured.” The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Emergency services attended Credit: Dave Higgins/PA