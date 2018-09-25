'I Love Lucy Day' planned for murdered schoolgirl

Family and friends of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh are planning a memorial day to commemorate what would have been her 14th birthday.

The body of the 13-year-old was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

Hampshire police are still appealing for witnesses as they attempt to piece together the teenager’s final movements.

Plans are under way to hold the "I love Lucy Day" on October 24, with events held to raise funds for charities that support bereaved parents.