In Pictures: Meghan gets a nose for Pacific region on her first solo engagement

The Duchess of Sussex made an accomplished debut on her first royal solo engagement, picking up a few tips along the way for her forthcoming tour of the Pacific with her husband.

Meghan got the chance to prep for the trip by viewing artefacts from Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand as well as exhibits from many other nations.

The Californian-born royal is no stranger to the Pacific but learning the hongi, the Maori nose rub greeting, was good homework ahead of next month’s tour.