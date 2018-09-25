Advertisement

In Pictures: Meghan gets a nose for Pacific region on her first solo engagement

The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening of Oceania at the Royal Academy of Arts (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess of Sussex made an accomplished debut on her first royal solo engagement, picking up a few tips along the way for her forthcoming tour of the Pacific with her husband.

Meghan got the chance to prep for the trip by viewing artefacts from Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand as well as exhibits from many other nations.

The Californian-born royal is no stranger to the Pacific but learning the hongi, the Maori nose rub greeting, was good homework ahead of next month’s tour.

Meghan chose Givenchy for her solo debut Credit: Arthur Edwards/Sun/PA
The Duchess of Sussex receives a Hongi, a traditional Maori greeting Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
The Duchess’s shoes also attracted attention Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
Meghan viewed artefacts from Pacific nations Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
The royal visited the Royal Academy of Arts Credit: Yui Mok/PA
The Duchess of Sussex, a Californian, is no stranger to the Pacific Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
Meghan will visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand next month Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
It was Meghan’s first solo engagement since becoming a royal Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
The exhibition marks a British association with the Pacific dating back to Captain Cook Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
Not everyone looked happy to see Meghan Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
But the duchess looked pleased with an accomplished debut Credit: Yui Mok/PA