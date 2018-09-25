Instagram co-founders resign from social media company

The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation.

Chief Executive Kevin Systrom said in a statement that he and Mike Krieger, Instagram’s chief technical officer, plan to leave the company in the next few weeks and take time off “to explore our curiosity and creativity again”.

“Mike and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team,” Mr Systrom said.

“We’ve grown from 13 people to over a thousand with offices around the world, all while building products used and loved by a community of over one billion. We’re now ready for our next chapter.”

“Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do,” Mr Systrom said.

“We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion.”