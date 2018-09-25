Investigation launched after dog dragged to its death by train

An investigation has been launched into the death of a dog dragged along a railway station platform when its lead became trapped in train doors.

The accident happened when disabled pensioner Rose Barry was struggling to board a Thameslink train at Elstree and Borehamwood station, Hertfordshire, with her Shih Tzu Jonty, walking frame and luggage.

The doors closed with the 75-year-old retired nurse and her dog still on the platform, trapping her hand.

She was able to pull herself free but the lead was stuck in the doors, resulting in Jonty being dragged when the train departed.

He was subsequently found dead in a tunnel near the station.