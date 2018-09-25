Irish parliament begins debating no-confidence motion in Government

Debate on a vote of no confidence in the Irish Government has begun.

Sinn Fein tabled the parliamentary device aimed at putting pressure on housing minister Eoghan Murphy over what campaigners claim is a homelessness crisis in the Republic.

The Government has said it is building more affordable homes but the number without shelter has risen relentlessly, to around 10,000, prompting mass street demonstrations and property occupations.

Sinn Fein’s public representative, Eoin O Broin TD, said: “Every single one of the 10,000-plus people, including 4,000 children, without a home is being failed by Eoghan Murphy and his housing plan.”

Property rental rates in Dublin have increased considerably in recent times as Ireland recovered from near-financial collapse.

The country’s government is made up of a minority coalition of Fine Gael and independents, with co-operation from Fianna Fail in key votes preventing its collapse since a divisive 2016 general election.

Fianna Fail has said it intends to abstain from Tuesday’s no-confidence vote.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Fein of tabling the motion purely for political reasons and not really caring about people.