Labour Brexit referendum plan set for conference vote following 24 hours of confusion over option of remain

Labour looks set to back the option of a fresh referendum on European Union membership, which could include the option of voting to remain in the UK, when the motion is put to a vote at the party's conference in Liverpool.

Under the terms of the motion set to be voted on at the conference on Tuesday, if Labour cannot force an early General Election it will “support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote”.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the scope of the motion was “wide enough to encompass the option of Remain” in any referendum.

His comments came after shadow chancellor John McDonnell signalled he would want any second Brexit referendum to be limited to choosing how to leave the EU - effectively giving people a choice between accepting the Government's deal with the EU, or choosing no deal.