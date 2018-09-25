Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to rule out extending UK's deadline for leaving EU

Jeremy Corbyn is not ruling out extending the UK's deadline for leaving the EU, he has told ITV News. In the likely event that Labour votes against the Government's Brexit deal, the party would press for a General Election, Mr Corbyn said. When told by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston it would be "inconceivable" for a General Election to be held, a Labour government formed and the party negotiate a different deal with the EU before the UK's agreed leaving date of March 29, 2019, Mr Corbyn said "all options" were there.

"We would negotiate" with the EU, the Labour leader said, adding that his party was "the one who put forward the transition period" in the first place. Mr Corbyn refused to rule out anything, telling Robert Peston: "All the options will be there."

What are Labour's six tests which a Brexit deal must pass?

A “strong and collaborative” future relationship with the EU

The “exact same benefits” as single market and customs union membership

Fair management of migration

Defence of rights and protections

Protection for national security

Delivering for all regions and nations of the UK

Ahead of calling a General Election, Mr Corbyn said Labour would seek to send the "Government to go back and negotiate something better" with the European Union. If they are unable to do this, they should "get out of the way and have an election so the country can make a decision on who it wants to handle the situation". Earlier on Tuesday, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the Labour conference that if it were not possible to get a General Election, then Labour "must have other options", including campaigning for a referendum (so long as it is backed by delegates in Tuesday's vote) which Sir Keir said could include the option of remaining in the EU. When asked if he was aware that Sir Keir would say that Labour is "not ruling out Remain as an option", Mr Corbyn insisted that he had seen the speech in its entirety before it was given. "A speech isn't policy, the motion that is carried is," Mr Corbyn added.

During his interview, Robert Peston also questioned Mr Corbyn on the issue of anti-Semitism which has plagued the Labour Party all summer. The Islington North MP told ITV News the issue was only with a "very small number of people acting in an anti-Semitic way" and that he had spent his "life as an anti-racist campaigner". He continued that after asking Shami Chakrabarti to conduct an inquiry into any anti-Semitism in the Labour Party , "we have dealt with cases, I have ensured there is no delay in dealing with them and we're increasing the size of our national constitutional committee to ensure these things are done more quickly... "Our party has adopted a very clear position on anti-Semitism and ensure there is an opportunity to have a debate on free speech on all these issues." Mr Corbyn insisted the party had recognised the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance position on anti-Semitism "from the beginning", and it was only the decision "to consult on the last few examples" which had caused a delay in the final decision from Labour's ruling body.