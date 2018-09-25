Labour to support motion of no confidence in Ireland’s housing minister

The Labour Party has confirmed it will support a motion of no confidence in Ireland’s housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

Alan Kelly said the housing crisis had escalated under Mr Murphy’s watch.

“This is really about confidence in the Government, it’s bigger than Eoghan Murphy,” Mr Kelly said.

“It’s not about the individual, we don’t believe he’s doing a good job but there is collective Cabinet responsibility.”

The housing minister faces a vote of no confidence in Dail Eireann on Tuesday evening.

The motion targeting Mr Murphy has been tabled by Sinn Fein after months of debate about homelessness and a Government response which campaigners believe is inadequate.

Mr Kelly said the vote was about whether they had confidence in the Government to solve the housing situation.