Labour votes to keep open the option of second Brexit referendum

Labour has opened the door to reversing Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, by backing a potential second referendum.

The party’s conference in Liverpool voted overwhelmingly to keep the option of a fresh vote “on the table”, after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer explicitly stated that it could include the option of staying in the EU.

Sir Keir won a standing ovation from a large majority of delegates, though some remained firmly in their seats.

His declaration that “nobody is ruling out Remain as an option” was not included in printed copies of his speech distributed to the media, sparking speculation that he may have gone beyond the position agreed by Labour’s high command.