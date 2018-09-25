Long-term rise in life expectancy comes to a halt

Growth in life expectancy in the UK has come to a halt, new figures show. A girl born between 2015 and 2017 is expected to live until 82.9 years old – no change on the previous figure for 2014-16, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure for baby boys born in 2015-17 is also unchanged, at 79.2 years. Life expectancy in some parts of the UK has actually decreased. For males and females in Scotland and Wales it has declined by 0.1 years, while males in Northern Ireland have seen a similar fall. For females in Northern Ireland, and for males and females in England, life expectancy at birth is unchanged.

