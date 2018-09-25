Man accused of naming woman in rugby rape trial stays away from court

A man accused of using social media to name the woman at the centre of a rape trial involving two rugby stars stayed away from court as his case was raised before a judge for the first time.

Former Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson, 26, and Stuart Olding, 25, were acquitted of raping the complainant after a high-profile trial in Belfast earlier this year.

Sean McFarland from Belfast is accused of naming the woman on social media during the course of the eight-week trial in the spring.

Complainants in rape and other sex crime cases are entitled to life-long anonymity.