Man jailed for 11 years after trying to kill six children in hit-and-run

Gerald Gavan, 22, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, having previously admitted he drove at the children – who went flying “like skittles” – while targeting a man who was nearby.

The youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow during the afternoon of March 24 when the incident happened.

A man has been jailed for 11 years after he admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It was heard the incident was down to tension in the neighbourhood over the death of a man in 2017, who was a relative of the intended victim Billy McGregor.

Gavan’s lawyer said his client had wanted to “have it out” with Mr McGregor, because he had been targeting him and his girlfriend.

He added that when he saw his target “the red mist descended” and he drove at him.

Lady Margaret Scott said: “This appears to be to rooted in a dispute between you and Mr McGregor and his relatives.

“You saw him, turned the car, accelerated and drove at him.

“You then mounted the pavement and then drove into him and, having done so, carried on to the children.

“Six of them were thrown in the air like skittles. Two were hit with such force that they were carried over a parked car.

“Your conduct was entirely and utterly reckless and exceptionally serious.”

The children had been “laughing and joking” outside shops when Mr McGregor walked nearby.

They were struck by the silver Vauxhall Astra during the attack, which reached 26 mph.

When attempting to flee the scene, Gavan reversed into a girl which saw her unable to get up.