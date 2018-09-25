Man to face re-trial after jury fails to decide on nightclub ‘murder bid’

A clubber accused of attempted murder after driving his car into a crowded dancefloor is facing a re-trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Mohammed Abdul has been on trial at Maidstone Crown Court after the incident at Blake’s nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, on March 17, which left eight people injured.

The trial began on September 17 after the 21-year-old, of Deptford, south-east London, denied two counts of attempting to murder persons in the vicinity of the Queen Street club.

Jurors had been deliberating for more than 13 hours before reaching deadlock.