Meghan gets a Maori greeting on her first solo engagement

The Duchess of Sussex described as “spectacular” her introduction to the art and culture of the Pacific during her first solo event and shared the famous Maori greeting.

Meghan performed a hongi, a symbolic pressing of noses, with a group of performers after touring the UK’s first exhibition of historic and contemporary artefacts and art from the Oceania region.

Looking confident and relaxed as she stepped out on her own, Meghan greeted members of Ngati Ranana, a London based Maori cultural group, after they had sung at the Royal Academy of Arts, which is staging the exhibition.

Stylish in a black Givenchy dress the duchess was taken to four specific pieces from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, nations she will be visiting in October on her first major overseas tour with Harry.