Meghan makes her solo debut with Royal Academy of Arts trip

The Duchess of Sussex will carry out her first solo royal engagement when she attends the opening of a major art exhibition.

The event will be a milestone in Meghan’s life as a member of the monarchy, as she will be venturing out without the support of Harry or other royals.

The 37-year-old former actress will join guests at the opening of an exhibition of works from the Oceania region, at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London.

The exhibition will celebrate the art of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand.