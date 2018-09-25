Michael Kors snaps up Versace for £1.6bn

Donatella Versace attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Credit: PA

US Fashion bMichael Kors has confirmed its acquisition of Italian fashion house Versace for 2.1 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion). The US fashion company also said it will rename itself Capri Holdings upon the closing of the deal. The enlarged Capri will comprise of three global fashion brands:

Michael Kors

Versace

Jimmy Choo

Donatella Versace, the brand’s artistic director and sister of founder Gianni Versace, will continue to lead the creative side of the business. Michael Kors chief executive and chairman John D Idol said that the company was committed to investing in Versace’s growth, with a goal to grow revenues to over 2 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion).

Jonathan Akeroyd (left), Donatella Versace, John D Idol. Credit: PA

Mr. Idol continued, "Donatella’s iconic style is at the heart of the design aesthetic of Versace. She will continue to lead the company’s creative vision. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Donatella on Versace’s next chapter of growth." Michael Kors acquired shoe brand Jimmy Choo last year in a deal worth £896 million. The move has already had a positive effect on the group’s earnings. "We believe that the strength of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands, and the acquisition of Versace, position us to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth," Mr D Idol added. Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd will also remain in place along with the rest of the brand’s senior management. Michael Kors also outlined plans to increase the number of Versace retail stores worldwide from 200 to 300 and push the share of revenues raised from accessories and footwear from 35% to 60%.

Michael Kors will become Capri Holdings on completion Credit: PA