Minister denies seeking vetos over UK-wide post-Brexit trade deals

Scotland is not demanding any vetos over UK international trade deals post-Brexit, the Scottish Trade Minister has said.

Ivan McKee argued the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government must have a say in the negotiation and agreement of the deals.

Speaking in a Scottish Government debate at Holyrood on future UK trade agreements post-Brexit, he said: “Scotland needs a voice at the table to ensure our priorities are not ignored.”

He added: “The UK Government has talked a good game about giving the devolved administrations a proper place and about devising trade deals that work for the whole of the UK but the reality is somewhat different.

“When put to the test they struggle to treat Scotland and other devolved nations as anything more than narrow sectoral interests.

“At best we are merely offered the chance to comment on already well-developed proposals.”