'My love poem to Jeremy Corbyn': How Labour's leader led this poet to fall in love with the party again

Jess Green's poetry wasn't always political. But that changed when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government came into power in 2010.

The Labour member said "it was the first time when I felt so frustrated by a government and just what they were doing to the most vulnerable people in society and I guess writing poetry gave me a bit of an outlet for that."

Jess has fallen in and out of love with the party she has been a member of since she was 18. But with Jeremy Corbyn as leader, she says she has "never been prouder" to be a Labour member - something she has written about in her poems, including 'A Love Letter to Jeremy Corbyn'.

She has been in Liverpool this week performing her poetry, as Labour holds its party conference in the city. Jeremy Corbyn will give the leader's speech to conference on Wednesday.

Jess says the low point for her as a Labour member was Ed Miliband's time as leader between 2010 and 2015.