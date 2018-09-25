New Zealand shop ordered to cover labels on imported Weetabix boxes

A British food store in New Zealand has been granted permission to stock Weetabix, but must cover up the name on boxes after the company behind local brand Weet-Bix complained that it could confuse consumers.

Sanitarium, the New Zealand producer of Weet-Bix, had argued that customers of the A Little Bit of Britain shop in Christchurch might mistake the British cereal for its own product.

A decision released by New Zealand’s High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday allows the store to stock Weetabix, but stipulates that it must cover up the brand name to prevent a trademark breach.

The New Zealand Herald reported Sanitarium general manager Rob Scoines as saying he was “absolutely happy and pleased” with the outcome.