New Zealand's 'First Baby' attends UN general assembly with prime minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her daughter at the UN general assembly. Credit: Getty

The United Nations general assembly was treated to some light relief on Monday evening - when the prime minister of New Zealand turned up with her newborn baby in tow. Jacinda Ardern became the first female leader in history to appear with her baby in the meeting. After playing with daughter Neve Te Aroha, Ardern handed her to her partner Clarke Gayford as she gave a speech at the Nelson Mandela peace summit.

First man Clarke Gayford holds daughter and New Zealand's 'first baby' at the UN Credit: Getty

Ardern is only the second female head of state to give birth while in office, the first being the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who gave birth to her daughter in 1990. Ardern - also currently the youngest female head of state - told Television New Zealand she looks forward to the day when having a baby while in office "won't be seen as an extraordinary thing".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And in an interview with NBC's This Morning, Ardern said her appreciation of parents - and especially solo mothers - had increased ten-fold. She also took the opportunity to promote her own brand of leadership.

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was centre stage at the UN Credit: Getty