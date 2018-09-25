Next boss warns no-deal Brexit could cause gridlock at ports

He said the likelihood of queues and delays at UK and EU ports posed the biggest risk to Next from a no-deal Brexit.

Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson – a prominent Brexit supporter – has called on the Government to give businesses clarity on what measures could be taken to relax customs procedures and border controls.

The boss of retail giant Next has warned over the threat of gridlock at ports and price hikes from increased tariffs if the UK crashes out of the European Union with no deal.

Lord Wolfson said: “If the ports seize up it will be a problem.

“In fashion you’re always selling out of the best-sellers. The ports that will have the biggest problems will be the ones having more EU goods, so basically Dover.”

In an unusually detailed document outlining the group’s no-deal contingency plans, Next also cautioned that another sharp fall in the value of the pound and increased tariffs also posed a threat.

Next said in the “unlikely event” that free-trade agreements were not put in place, it could send the cost of imported goods soaring by up to around £20 million, which could push up prices by around 0.4%.

With only six months to go Brexit, the group said there was “no certainty” that a deal can be reached with the EU.

It said it was “well advanced” in its preparations in case a free-trade agreement is not in place by next March, but said the risks do not pose a “material threat” to the group.

Next said: “There are significant challenges involved in preparing for a no-deal outcome and we would not want to understate the work we are doing to prepare for this eventuality.

“However, we do not believe that the direct risks of a no-deal Brexit pose a material threat to the ongoing operations and profitability of Next’s business here in the UK or to our £190 million turnover business in the EU.”

Details of its no-deal plans came as it upped its full-year profit outlook after a better-than-expected first half, with interim pre-tax profits up 0.5% at £311.1 million.

Shares leapt nearly 10% higher on the profit cheer.