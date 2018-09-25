Paralysed man walks again after pioneering spinal stimulation surgery

A young man paralysed from the waist down after a snowmobile accident has made medical history by walking independently following pioneering surgery. Doctors in the US used an electrode implanted below the injury site to stimulate surviving nerves in the spinal cord. In tests the 29-year-old patient was able to stand up and walk 111 yards (102 metres) – the length of an American football field – while pushing a front-wheeled walker.

As soon as the remote-controlled electrode was turned off, he became paralysed again. It was the first time the unidentified man had been able to walk by himself since his accident five years ago. Neurosurgeon Dr Kendall Lee, who co-led the team from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said: “After implant and turning on the stimulation the patient was able to regain voluntary control of the movement of his legs. “The reason why this is important is because the patient’s own mind, thought, was able to drive movement in his legs. “Just as important is that we were able to get him to stand independently and take his own steps. “It’s very exciting, but still very early in the research stage.” The man had suffered a severe spinal cord injury in the middle of his back, resulting in complete loss of movement and sensory function below the torso. Unlike peripheral nerves, spinal cord nerves cannot repair themselves. For this reason spinal injuries are often life-changing and devastating, resulting in disabling paralysis. The technique used by the Mayo Clinic team, described in the journal Nature Medicine, relied on repurposed decades-old technology.

