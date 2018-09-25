- ITV Report
Pioneering electrical implant help paralysed man walks again
A man paralysed by a snowmobile accident has been able to walk again following pioneering implant surgery.
Jered Chinnock was paralysed from the waist down five years ago but has now become the first patient to have an electrical stimulation device implanted near his damaged spinal cord.
However, US doctors stressed this was not a cure, at least not yet.
While Chinnock was able to stand and walk, he still requires the aid of a walking frame and help from the rehabilitation team.
In a separate trial, the same method of electrical stimulation and therapy is proving positive for four more paralysed patients.
It is hoped that further research could help more people with spinal injuries walk again.
A report on Chinnock's progress is published in the Journal Nature Medicine.