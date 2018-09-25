- ITV Report
Police called to school amid reports of ‘altercation’ between students
Police officers have been called to a secondary school following “reports of an altercation between a group of students”.
Images and videos which have been shared on social media appear to show a line of police cars outside Fir Vale School in Sheffield, which has had to close early following an “incident”.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday: “At around 12.55 this afternoon, police were called to Fir Vale School on Owler Lane, following reports of an altercation between a group of students.
“Officers were deployed and on arrival found that a large number of people had gathered at the gates.
“The crowds have now dispersed and officers remain in the area, liaising with the school.”
A notice on the school’s website reads: “An incident in school has meant we will be closing at 2pm.
“All pupils are safe.
“Any child who should not leave early will be supervised on site in our library.”