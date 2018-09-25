Poundland announces end to knife sales amid criticism of toy blades

Poundland has announced it is to stop selling kitchen knives from all its stores by the end of next month as campaigners criticised it for stocking toy blades and meat cleavers for Halloween.

The retailer said it would remove kitchen knives from all 755 stores by the end of October “after thoughtful reflection about concerns raised by both communities and colleagues”.

Knife crime rose by 16% in one year in England and Wales, with the number of offences involving a knife or sharp instrument jumping to 40,147 in the year to March 2018, according to police figures.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “The decision to stop selling kitchen knives nationwide is a commitment that we know means a lot to both our colleagues and our customers.

“For a long time they’ve expressed their concern around the associated risk of having knives available and the unfortunate truth is that in the wrong hands, knives can be used for the wrong purpose.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is crucial and we hope our fellow retailers will follow our lead in playing a responsible role in preventing knife-related incidents”.