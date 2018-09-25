Pret was warned over allergy alerts year before girl’s death, inquest told

Pret A Manger did not label “artisan” baguettes as containing sesame seeds despite six allergic reaction cases in the year before a teenager’s death, an inquest has heard. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, suffered a fatal reaction to a sandwich from the outlet, which she had not realised contained the ingredient, on July 17 2016. An inquest at West London Coroner’s Court was told the packaging failed to mention that sesame seeds were “hidden” in the dough. On Tuesday, it emerged that a “specific warning” about the dangers of not signposting the allergen had been given to the food chain the previous year. Pret baguettes described as “posh” or “artisan” were said to contain sesame seeds, including the artichoke, olive and tapenade one that Natasha ate. A complaint log for the company from between July 17, 2015 and June 29, 2016 showed nine cases of sesame-related allergy incidents. Four of these led to customers seekinng hospital treatment, while another went to a medical centre. Six of the nine cases involved “artisan baguettes”, including one woman who contacted the law firm representing Natasha’s family after learning of her fate.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after falling ill on a flight from London to Nice after eating a Pret A Manger sandwich Credit: Family handout/PA

Jeremy Hyam QC told the hearing that the woman had nearly died after suffering an anaphylactic reaction from sesame in the sandwich “nine months before Natasha’s death”. Her father, a doctor, was present and helped prevent the episode turning fatal. She was 17 at the time. The woman’s mother subsequently contacted Pret customer services as she was shocked to learn allergy information was only available upon request, the email to Leigh Day said. “My mother expressed her alarm at this and warned that, in her opinion, other similar adverse events could easily occur,” it said. Mr Hyam said this was a “specific warning”, but Pret still failed to label sandwiches with allergy information. Questioning Jonathan Perkins, the chain’s director of risk and compliance, he said: “There was a clear concern being repeatedly raised that artisan baguettes were causing sesame seed allergy problems, which were not properly responded to by Pret.” Mr Perkins said: “We responded appropriately to each individual complaint at the time.” More than a year after the complaint, Pret changed the design of a label within its fridges that tells customers to ask staff for allergy information. Under EU regulations, food companies are required to warn customers about allergy risks either on signs and packaging or orally, usually meaning they are told to inquire themselves.

Pret A Manger is supposed to have stickers on its fridges telling customers to ask staff about allergy risks Credit: Nick Ansell/PA