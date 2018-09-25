Recycled waste overtakes landfill for the first time

Recycled waste in Scotland has overtaken the amount sent to landfill for the first time, new figures show.

Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) statistics reveal 45.6% of household waste in Scotland last year was recycled – 1.12 million tonnes – up 0.6% on 2016.

A total of 1.11 million tonnes was sent to landfill, down 2.2% from the previous year and the sixth consecutive annual decrease.

More than half of Scotland’s local authorities improved their recycling rates year on year.

Of the 19 councils showing improvement, West Lothian had the largest increase in recycling, up 12.8 percentage points to 61.3% of waste recycled.

Figures show Shetland Islands Council had the lowest rate of recycling at 8%, while East Renfrewshire had the highest at 67.1%