Rise in recorded sexual crime in Scotland

Recorded sexual crime was up 13% last year, following new legislation outlawing acts such as circulating intimate photographs. Sexual crimes increased from 11,092 in 2016/17 to 12,487 in 2017/18 – the highest level seen since 1971. The Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act came into force in July last year and included new crimes of disclosing or threatening to disclose an intimate image. Official figures showed overall recorded crime rose 1% to 244,504 crimes in 2017/18, the second lowest level since 1974.

This does not include crimes of handling an offensive weapon, which were only recorded from 2017/18. The number of non-sexual crimes of violence recorded by the police increased by 1%, as did crimes of dishonesty. Fire-raising and vandalism was down 2% and other crimes, including those related to drugs, remained at similar levels to 2016/17. The clear up rate for all recorded crime was 49.5%, showing little change from the previous year. Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scotland’s streets were safer and less violent than a decade ago, and paid tribute to those working in the justice system, NHS and schools to prevent crime. Mr Yousaf said: “While any small rise in crime is disappointing, we remain focused with the police and other partners on keeping crime at historically low levels. “That is why we’ve commissioned in-depth research into different aspects of violent crime … to help us better understand where crime is happening, why it is happening and who it is happening to. “It is also why we have set up an expert group looking at new action to prevent sexual crime, of which we know increases are being driven by a growth in online crime, greater confidence in reporting and a long-term rise in historical cases.”

