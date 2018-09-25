Cabinet backs skills-based immigration system with no preference for EU workers

EU nationals should be subject to the same rules as migrants from the rest of the world after free movement ceases to apply in the UK post-Brexit, the Cabinet has reportedly agreed.

The agreement in principle came following the recommendations of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which published a Government-commissioned report last week.

The study said that, if immigration is not part of the negotiations with the EU and the UK is deciding its future system in isolation, there should be no preference given to citizens from the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the present 28 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein.

At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, ministers reportedly backed a system which would be based on skills rather than nationality following a presentation by MAC chairman Professor Alan Manning.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Cabinet was told by Professor Manning that the MAC was recommending that, in the post-Brexit immigration system, EEA and non-EEA nationals should be part of one universal system.