Screen Time is here and people are shocked by how long they spend on their phone

Apple’s new Screen Time feature on iOS 12 is shocking users by revealing the exact amount of time they are spending on their phones and the apps they use most.

iPhone and iPad owners who updated to the latest operating system last week have been looking at their first full weekly report, which provides users with eye-opening data on the number of times they pick their phones up and a breakdown of the types of apps they use more frequently.

Users have taken to Twitter, sharing a mixture of embarrassment and enlightenment from their results: