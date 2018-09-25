Sean Gallagher hits out at RTE over debate schedule

Businessman and Irish presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has criticised the state broadcaster after it scheduled the first presidential debate at a time that clashes with Michael D Higgins’s engagements.

The presidential hopeful said the clash could “easily have been avoided” if RTE had contacted the president’s office to confirm Mr Higgins’s prior commitments.

A debate will take place later this week on RTE Radio’s News At One programme.

It had been arranged for Wednesday but was then moved to Thursday, however Mr Higgins said he could not attend as he was involved in other engagements.

Mr Gallagher is not expected to take part in any debates which Mr Higgins is not participating in.

The former Dragons’ Den star made the comments as he lodged his nomination papers at Custom House in Dublin on Tuesday.

Joined by his wife Trish and their children Bobby and Lucy, Mr Gallagher called for RTE to contact the president’s office ahead of national debates.