Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh scheduled for Friday

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation that he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.