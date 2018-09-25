Shock as female Labour deputy leader plans shelved

The move had originally been seen as a way to not only tackle the longstanding issue of Labour never having had a female leader, but to sideline deputy leader and Corbyn rival Tom Watson.

The plan was put forward by Wirral West Constituency Labour Party but it was unexpectedly withdrawn on the conference floor.

Plans for a female Labour deputy leader have been withdrawn amid concerns that they could undermine Jeremy Corbyn.

But Mr Watson and trade unions supported the plan and the National Executive Committee (NEC) voted to back it on the eve of the conference in Liverpool on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Angela Marincowitz-Skillen, from Wirral West CLP, spoke in support of the principle but withdrew the plan, appearing to ask the National Executive Committee to find a way to hold both deputy leader elections at the same time.

She said: “There have been disturbing reports that this rule change has widespread support because those who want to divide our party and deny Jeremy Corbyn want to use this as a way to do it, making an election about a new deputy leader about Brexit, a new centre party or whatever project they think up to sow disunity.

“I want to say to those people the membership are sick of this sectarian game.

“You can see this election for a new deputy leader as a vehicle for division or as a vehicle for unity, which will strengthen our team as we go into a new general election.

“But this general election could happen any day now. On that basis we would like to remit our motion to allow the NEC to look at both positions being elected together to maximise support for Jeremy Corbyn.”

Speaking to BBC Politics, Mr Watson said: “The hard-left group, the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy, opposed a second deputy leader, which I think is a great shame, because they’ve got nothing to fear with more women at the top table.”