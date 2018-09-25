Snapchat to offer new way to buy products on Amazon

Snapchat's camera will attempt to identify products you point it at. Credit: Snap Inc

Snapchat will soon allow users to order items they are photographing directly from Amazon. Developers Snap Inc announced on Monday they were testing a new way to search for products on Amazon.com through the Snapchat camera on users' smartphones. The new feature called Visual Search will allow users to point the app's camera at shoes, jackets and other products to buy the item from the online store.

Visual Search will make it easier to purchase items on Amazon. Credit: PA

In a statement to users the messaging app announced: "Beginning this week, we’re testing a new way to search for products on Amazon right from the Snapchat camera. "We’ll be rolling it out slowly, but we wanted to announce it to everyone at the same time. "Snapchat has always been the fastest way to communicate, and now it’s the fastest way to shop!"

Snapchat has been under pressure from other social media services. Credit: PA