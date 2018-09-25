- ITV Report
Snapchat to offer new way to buy products on Amazon
Snapchat will soon allow users to order items they are photographing directly from Amazon.
Developers Snap Inc announced on Monday they were testing a new way to search for products on Amazon.com through the Snapchat camera on users' smartphones.
The new feature called Visual Search will allow users to point the app's camera at shoes, jackets and other products to buy the item from the online store.
In a statement to users the messaging app announced:
"Beginning this week, we’re testing a new way to search for products on Amazon right from the Snapchat camera.
"We’ll be rolling it out slowly, but we wanted to announce it to everyone at the same time.
"Snapchat has always been the fastest way to communicate, and now it’s the fastest way to shop!"
The news comes after the company revealed it had lost three million users in three months.
The platform has been under pressure from Facebook’s line-up of apps, which have aggressively competed with Snapchat for millennial social media users in recent years.
Rival image and video app Instagram introduced Stories – its own version of Snapchat’s Story feature – two years ago, and it has since grown to have a larger user base than the whole of Snapchat.
The company has also launched a second-generation pair of its Spectacles, camera-enabled sunglasses that can upload content directly to Snapchat, in an attempt to diversify beyond software.