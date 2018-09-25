Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh: I will not not let false accusations push me out

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has declared in a televised interview that he never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any other time in his life.

Mr Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel’s The Story With Martha MacCallum after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers.

Mr Kavanaugh denied he was “at any such party”. He said he did not question that perhaps Ms Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted, “but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Mr Kavanaugh said it was possible he may have met Ms Ford at some time, but he said they were not friends and did not travel in the same social circles. He said he did not remember being at a party with her.