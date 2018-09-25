Suspected cancer patients waiting longer than target hit record high

The proportion of suspected cancer patients waiting longer than two-month target for treatment has hit a record high, new figures show.

Official figures show more than 15% of patients urgently referred with a suspicion of cancer waited longer than the 62-day maximum for their first treatment between April and June 2018.

A total of 84.6% of patients started treatment within the target time, the lowest since they were brought in by the Scottish Government in 2012, and a marginal drop on the 85% the previous quarter.

More than three quarters of health boards missed the 95% target, with Shetland as the lowest at 66.7%.

Three health boards passed the target – Dumfries and Galloway at 95.3%, Lanarkshire at 96.7% and Western Isles at 100%.

None of the 10 types of cancer covered met the 62-day standard.