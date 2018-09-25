Two men attacked in their cars in Glasgow street

Police are hunting a group who targeted two men by ramming cars at their vehicles. The alarm was raised about the incident in Mossbank Avenue, Glasgow, at 5.25pm on Monday. Two men, one in a silver Audi Q7 and the other in a blue Volkswagen Golf, were being targeted by a group of seven or eight men.

The suspects were ramming the victims’ cars with other vehicles, which included a dark coloured Range Rover Evoke and a silver coloured Volkswagen Touareg. A witnessed described one of the men in the Volkswagen as being a young man wearing a dark hooded jacket with the hood pulled tight around his face. When officers arrived at the scene everyone had left.

