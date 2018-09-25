US President Donald Trump calls on nations to isolate 'corrupt' Iran

US President Donald Trump wants Iran to be isolated by nations around the world due to what he deems to be aggressive behaviour.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Trump described Iran as having a "corrupt dictatorship" which he claims "fueled and funded" the civil war in Syria.

Trump hopes that economic pressure on Iran will stifle Iran's attempt to advance its "bloody agenda" in Syria and Yemen.

"Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime which has fueled and financed it: the corrupt dictatorship in Iran," Mr Trump said in New York.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction. They do not respect their neighbours or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.

"The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran's treasury, seized valuable portions of the economy and looted the people's religious endowments, all to line their own pockets and send their proxies to wage war."

Mr Trump pointed out the the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and the reinstatement of US economic sanctions, as he looked to make a point.