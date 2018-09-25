- ITV Report
US President Donald Trump calls on nations to isolate 'corrupt' Iran
US President Donald Trump wants Iran to be isolated by nations around the world due to what he deems to be aggressive behaviour.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Trump described Iran as having a "corrupt dictatorship" which he claims "fueled and funded" the civil war in Syria.
Trump hopes that economic pressure on Iran will stifle Iran's attempt to advance its "bloody agenda" in Syria and Yemen.
"Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime which has fueled and financed it: the corrupt dictatorship in Iran," Mr Trump said in New York.
“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction. They do not respect their neighbours or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.
"The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran's treasury, seized valuable portions of the economy and looted the people's religious endowments, all to line their own pockets and send their proxies to wage war."
Mr Trump pointed out the the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and the reinstatement of US economic sanctions, as he looked to make a point.
The early part of Mr Trump's speech did not get the reaction he wanted from those in the room, as he made some bold claims.
"In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. America's so true," he said.
Laughter went around the delegates in New York, much to Mr Trump's surprise.
The president responded: "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."
China was another target for Mr Trump's ire during his speech, stating the US will no longer tolerate trade arrangements it sees as unfair.
Mr Trump told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, "The U.S. will not be taken advantage of any longer."
On Monday a tax hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports was put into place by Mr Trump. In response, Beijing imposed penalties on $60 billion of US products.
Despite Mr Trump open respect for the leader of China, the US trade imbalance with Beijing "cannot be tolerated", according to the President.