Weather: Cold start, but dry and sunny for most

After a cold and clear start to the day for most, it will start to warm up quickly during the morning.

It’s going to be staying dry and sunny through the rest of the day, and although there will be mainly blue sky, there maybe some patchy cloud from time to time.

The exception to this is across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where it will quickly cloud over, with outbreaks of rain and strong winds into the afternoon, with gales in exposed areas.

Top temperatures in the sunshine will be 18 Celsius (64 F).